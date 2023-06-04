Yankees score runs in final 3 innings for 4-1 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Rizzo scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a grounder and the New York Yankees edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in what was a pitchers’ duel for six innings between Domingo Germán and Bobby Miller. Anthony Volpe provided some insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who were without AL MVP Aaron Judge, after he injured his right foot after crashing into the right-field bullpen door while making a running catch on Saturday. J.D. Martinez homered for the Dodgers, who dropped the final two games in the series.

