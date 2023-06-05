Formula 1: Mercedes optimistic after significant progress shown at Spanish GP

MADRID (AP) — Mercedes has come out of Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix with increased confidence after showing significant progress and finishing ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen put on another dominant performance to win Sunday’s race from pole position but Mercedes took a big step forward with Lewis Hamilton finishing second and teammate George Russell third to give the team its first double podium finish of the season. Mercedes acknowledges that the gap to Red Bull remains significant but there was optimism after the team’s much-anticipated upgrade package showed it has the potential to keep the team ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.