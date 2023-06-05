Hovland goes from winning Memorial to caddying in US Open qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How to celebrate winning the Memorial? For Viktor Hovland of Norway, that means going to work as a caddie for 36 holes of U.S. Open qualifying. Hovland turned heads at two courses in Columbus, Ohio, when he lugged the bag for Zach Bauchou. They were roommates and teammates at Oklahoma State. Bauchou says they were at dinner Saturday night when he jokingly suggested Hovland caddie for him. The Norwegian star said he would do it. And even after a grueling week at Muirfield Village, Hovland stayed true to his word. Bauchou failed to qualifying for the U.S. Open.

