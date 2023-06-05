Coco Gauff wanted a French Open rematch against Iga Swiatek; it’ll happen in the quarterfinals
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff put aside a skinned knee and a bad stretch in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. The 19-year-old American was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday at Court Philippe Chatrier. Next for Gauff will be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat her in last year’s final at Roland Garros. Swiatek advanced when her fourth-round opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, stopped playing because of trouble breathing in the first set. Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Ons Jabeur, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.