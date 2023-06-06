Belgium coach Tedesco calls up 4 new players for upcoming European qualifiers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has called up four new players for upcoming European qualifiers. Tedesco included Standard goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart, Burnley defender Ameen Al-Dakhil, Cercle Brugge winger Olivier Deman and Genk midfielder Mike Tresor in his 24-man list. Tedesco replaced Roberto Martinez after the Red Devils failed to progress to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Bodart replaces the injured Koen Casteels while Trésor takes the place of Leandro Trossard, who is also out with a knock. Trésor was voted the best player of the Belgian league this week after helping his team to a second-placed finish behind Royal Antwerp.

