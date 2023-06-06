Benzema bids Real Madrid adios at clubhouse ceremony

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has officially bid farewell to Real Madrid. He says he wanted to end his career with the club but life gave him another opportunity. The French striker did not give any hints about his future, which reportedly remains linked to a lucrative move to play in Saudi Arabia. Benzema played the last of his 648 games with Madrid on Sunday. Benzema spoke at a ceremony organized by Madrid at the clubhouse and attended by his teammates, former players and club president Florentino Pérez. Perez handed the French star a gold insignia and said, “Your legacy will last forever as a beautiful love story between Benzema and Real Madrid.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.