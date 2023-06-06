Braves recall Muñoz, acquire former Yankees right-hander Heller from Rays

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled right-hander Roddery Muñoz from Triple-A Gwinnett and outrighted left-hander Lucas Luetge to Gwinnett before their series opener against the New York Mets. The Braves also acquired right-hander Ben Heller from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for international bonus pool money. The 31-year-old Heller was 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 31 games with the New York Yankees from 2016 to 2020. Heller was optioned to Gwinnett. Heller, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2020, was designated for assignment by the Rays on June 2. The 23-year-old Muñoz was 1-3 with a 4.94 ERA with Gwinnett this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.