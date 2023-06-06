Bucks’ Adrian Griffin appreciates chance to begin head coaching career with contender

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Griffin understands the responsibility that comes with taking over a title contender as a first-time head coach. The Bucks went against the grain by selecting Griffin rather than seeking someone with head coaching experience. Griffin has spent 15 seasons as an NBA assistant, including the last five years with Toronto. Griffin replaces Mike Budenholzer, who led the Bucks to the NBA title two years ago. Milwaukee fired Budenholzer after a first-round playoff loss to Miami.

