Champions League: Kyle Walker misses training session due to back problem

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is confident he will be fit for Saturday’s Champions League final despite struggling with a back problem in recent days. The England international did not take part in City’s open training session in preparation for the game against Inter Milan in Istanbul. Walker looked in discomfort as he left the field late on in his team’s FA Cup final win against Manchester United. But the 33-year-old full back said he expected to be available to help City in its bid to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time in its history.

