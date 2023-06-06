Charlotte men’s basketball coach Sanchez resigns after winning CBI title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ron Sanchez has resigned as head coach of the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team. Sanchez took over the 49ers on March 19, 2018, inheriting a team coming off a 6-23 campaign. In five years the 49ers went 72-78 under Sanchez, highlighted by 22 wins this past season and a College Basketball Invitational championship. It was the Niners’ first-ever post-season tournament title. The 22 wins are the most for Charlotte since 2001. Charlotte director of athletics Mike Hill said a national search for Sanchez’s replacement has begun.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.