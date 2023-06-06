Eflin picks up 8th victory, Raley slugs 11th HR as MLB-leading Rays beat Twins 7-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched into the seventh inning and earned his eighth win, Luke Raley tripled and homered, and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 7-0. Eflin scattered three hits and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings. Only teammate Shane McClanahan has more wins in the majors with nine. Raley got his first career three-base hit, coming in his 102nd big league game, and scored in a three-run fourth inning. In the fifth inning, he connected on a two-run shot off Louie Varland that made it 5-0. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who reaggravated the plantar fasciitis in his left foot on Thursday, returned to the lineup with a double and three strike outs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.