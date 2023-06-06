Evans hits 3-pointer late in OT, Chicago beats Indiana 108-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 18 of her 28 points in the first half, Dana Evans scored all 19 of her points after halftime and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 108-103 in overtime. Evans made a wide open 3-pointer with 50.1 seconds left in overtime to extend Chicago’s lead to 101-96. Indiana turned it over on its next possession for the 16th time and Evans sank a runner in the lane for a seven-point lead. Kahleah Copper added 24 points and Alanna Smith scored 18 for Chicago (5-3), which was coming off a stunning 19-point comeback against the New York Liberty on Sunday. Rookie Aliyah Boston broke a tie on each of Indiana’s final three possessions of regulation. Smith beat the buzzer with a layup to force overtime.

