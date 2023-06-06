Ex Formula One boss Ecclestone pleads not guilty to fraud charge

LONDON (AP) — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has formally pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore. The 92-year-old billionaire confirmed his name at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday before entering a not guilty plea to fraud between July 2013 and October 2016. He faces trial in November following a worldwide investigation by Britain’s tax office into his finances. Prosecutors allege he failed to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing around $650 million when he was asked about any trusts abroad that he was involved in. Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for for four decades from the 1970s to 2017.

