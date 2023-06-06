Ex-Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane moves to Borussia Moenchengladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Moenchengladbach has appointed Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane in his first new job since a troubled end to his time with fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. Seoane joins Gladbach on a three-year contract as the replacement for Daniel Farke. Farke left last week after a 10th-place finish following a season of inconsistent results. Seoane won three Swiss titles with Young Boys before moving to Germany and finishing third in his first season with Leverkusen in 2021-22. He was fired in October after a bad start to the season left Leverkusen in the relegation zone.

