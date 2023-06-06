Flyers trade Pride-night boycott defenseman Provorov in 3-team deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Ivan Provorov. The Flyers traded away the defenseman who boycotted the team’s pride night as part of a three-team trade that included the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings. The 27-year-old Provorov is set to enter the fifth season of a $40.5 million, six-year contract. He’s the centerpiece of the first major move under new Flyers’ leadership.

