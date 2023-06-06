Former Speaker Pelosi throws out first pitch at Nationals’ Pride night

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw out the first pitch Tuesday before the Washington Nationals’ annual Night Out game celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The California Democrat, who said she is a season-ticket holder for the San Francisco Giants, said she had never thrown out a first pitch before a game. Pelosi took pictures with fans on the warning track near the third-base dugout while wearing a No. 52 Nationals jersey with her last name on the back and a rainbow wristband. The 83-year-old then walked in front of the mound and tossed a pitch that Screech, the Nationals’ bald eagle mascot, caught in front of the plate.

