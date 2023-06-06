Former USFL president launching spring football league for high school players

The former president of the latest version of the United States Football League is launching a spring football league for high school players. Brian Woods says his Prep Super League will begin next year with a six-week season. Woods stepped down as the USFL’ president last December. League officials intend to have a season running through April 19-May 24 with teams located in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.

By The Associated Press

