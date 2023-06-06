Forte is slight 5-2 favorite for Belmont Stakes over stablemate Tapit Trice

Forte is finally getting a crack at running in a Triple Crown race. The colt who was scratched the day of the Kentucky Derby is the early favorite for the Belmont Stakes. Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion. He is the slight 5-2 favorite for the grueling 1 1/2-mile race. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte will break from the No. 6 post in the nine-horse field on Saturday at Belmont Park. Pletcher’s other horse, Tapit Trice, is the 3-1 second choice and drew the No. 2 post. Preakness winner National Treasure is 5-1.

