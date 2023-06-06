French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with ‘Pride Day’ at Roland Garros

PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers will celebrate a “Pride Day” on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriage in France. The country saw its first gay weddings in 2013 after then-President Francois Hollande signed a law authorizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, ending months of nationwide protests. Organizers said the Roland Garros grounds will be dressed up in rainbow colors and fans will be able to get temporary “Pride Day” tattoos.

