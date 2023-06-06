Jack Eichel shows ‘it hurts to win’ bouncing back from big hit in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A thunderous open-ice hit by Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk on Jack Eichel knocked the Vegas center to the ice and sent him to the locker room in the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Golden Knights teammates and coaches worried in the moment that one of their best players was injured. Instead Eichel returned for the third period and set up a goal on the way to a blowout win that put his team up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. His bounce back from it exemplified a team mantra that sometimes it hurts to win.

