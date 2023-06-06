Jack Nicklaus is going back to work on the 16th hole at Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Nicklaus is not done with Muirfield Village. Nicklaus heard enough players complain about the difficulty of the par-3 16th hole at the Memorial that he plans to work on it again. Nicklaus says only 25% of shots stayed on the green during one round. A big part of that was a different wind direction. Nicklaus says the last thing he wants is for players to say Muirfield Village is a great 17-hole course. In other golf news, Alex Noren will be in Los Angeles for the U.S. Open, but not before a detour to play in Sweden. The Swede tied for 52nd at the Memorial and then left Ohio for Stockholm to play in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed. That’s the tournament where European tour and Ladies European Tour members compete from separate tees for one prize and one trophy.

