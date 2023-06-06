Jets’ Aaron Rodgers over calf issue and practicing, providing some ‘wow’ moments

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers participated in practice for the first time in front of reporters after a strained calf kept the New York Jets quarterback out of the sessions the past two weeks when reporters were in attendance. The 39-year-old Rodgers was acquired by New York from Green Bay in April. He tweaked his right calf during warmups on May 23 when reporters were first able to watch practice. Rodgers was mostly a spectator last Tuesday when reporters returned but got back on the field last Friday. Rodgers is participating in everything except 11-on-11 team drills and coach Robert Saleh said he has had some “wow” moments.

