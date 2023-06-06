Joey Wiemer’s 10th-inning single lifts Brewers over Orioles 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Wiemer’s hit came off Austin Voth (1-2). It scored pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio, who was the automatic runner. Baltimore dropped to 5 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, which won its fourth straight game. Milwaukee moved into first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of Pittsburgh, which lost after winning six straight.

