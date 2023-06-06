Juventus plans to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus says it plans to leave the Super League project still being pursued by Real Madrid and Barcelona. The the also club denied Tuesday it had been threatened with a European ban by UEFA. The three storied clubs await a European Court of Justice ruling in Luxembourg into their legal challenge against UEFA. Juventus now says it is starting talks with the two Spanish clubs about leaving the Super League project. It has been a tough season for Juventus. The team won no trophies and was deducted 10 points in Serie A for false accounting. It faces further UEFA punishment for that as well.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.