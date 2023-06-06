Kiner-Falefa’s RBI double with 2 outs in 7th for Yankees breaks up White Sox combined no-hit bid

NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning off Chicago reliever Joe Kelly, ending a combined no-hit bid by the White Sox against the New York Yankees. Lucas Giolito pitched the first six innings for the White Sox. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 100 pitches before being removed without allowing a hit. Kelly entered to start the seventh and struck out his first two batters before Willie Calhoun walked. Kiner-Falefa sent a drive into deep left-center and it appeared left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. both had an opportunity to make a difficult running catch. But both outfielders backed off at the last instant, making sure to avoid a collision, and the ball fell between them.

