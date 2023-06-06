Luis Arraez singles twice to raise average to .401, Marlins beat Royals 6-1

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez had two hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 and help the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Tuesday night. Second in the NL East, the Marlins have won five straight to improve to 34-28 — the first time they’ve been six games over .500 since August 2016. After Arraez flew out to left in his first two at-bats, he hit consecutive singles to finish 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jesús Sánchez homered and Bryan De La Cruz drove in three runs. Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (5-4) threw seven innings of one-run ball. Miami broke open a scoreless game with a five-run outburst against Zack Greinke (1-6) in the fifth.

