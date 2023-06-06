Marquette extends Shaka Smart’s contract through 2029-30 season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette coach Shaka Smart has received a contract extension after leading the Golden Eagles to their first outright regular-season championship and tournament title in the Big East. Smart’s contract now runs through the 2029-30 season. This is the first extension Smart has received since signing a six-year deal when he took over as Marquette’s coach in 2021. Marquette didn’t release financial terms of Smart’s deal. Marquette has gone 48-20 in Smart’s two seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament each of those years.

