McLain hits game-winning single in 9th, Reds rally past Dodgers 9-8

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt McLain’s single to deep center field highlighted a three-run comeback in the ninth inning as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 on Tuesday night. McLain singled over the head of Jason Heyward in center field to score Stuart Fairchild and snap Cincinnati’s nine-game losing streak against the Dodgers. McLain finished with three singles for the Reds (28-33), who hadn’t beaten Los Angeles (35-26) since Sept. 17, 2021. Eduardo Salazar (1-0) earned the win with an inning of relief. Cincinnati slugger Elly De La Cruz made his major league debut. The 21-year-old batted cleanup and finished with a hit, two walks and a run scored in three at-bats.

