Miyu Kato loses women’s doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid but can play mixed doubles

PARIS (AP) — French Open tennis player Miyu Kato has forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match. But she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles. Kato’s partner in women’s doubles, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, did received her money and points for reaching the third round in that competition. French Open tournament referee Remy Azemar made the rulings on penalties. He said that because the ball kid was hit inadvertently, Kato was permitted to continue in mixed doubles with Tim Pütz. They are scheduled to play in the semifinals Thursday.

