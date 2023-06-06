NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final set to take over South Florida for 4 nights

MIAMI (AP) — Four games, four nights, two titles at stake. South Florida is getting ready for an epic run of finals games. Wednesday’s NBA Finals game in Miami between the Heat and Denver Nuggets starts a stretch of four consecutive days of either NBA or NHL title matchup contests in South Florida. The Florida Panthers are home for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, followed by Game 4 of Heat-Nuggets on Friday and Game 4 of Panthers-Golden Knights on Saturday.

