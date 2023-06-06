New Suns coach Frank Vogel has blueprint in place for early success

PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Vogel led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title in his first season by finding a way to mesh the skills of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The veteran coach is now in a similar situation in the desert, where he takes over a Phoenix Suns team led by stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The blueprint is there. Vogel just needs to make the pieces fit. Booker and Durant will be back, giving the Suns one of the best scoring duos in the NBA. Veteran point guard Chris Paul had a productive regular season, but his body gave out in the playoffs for the second straight year.

