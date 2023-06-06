Ohtani homers, Trout comes up big in Angels’ 7-4 win over Cubs

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout and Matt Thaiss delivered two-run singles during the Angels’ five-run fifth inning, and Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th homer in Los Angeles’ 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Taylor Ward also homered for the Halos, who opened a six-game homestand by rallying from an early four-run deficit to open the Cubs’ first series at Angel Stadium since 2016. Mike Tauchman had a two-run single and Matt Mervis followed with a two-run double in the second inning for the Cubs, who have lost four of six.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.