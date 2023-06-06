Peterson’s 2 homers help A’s beat Pirates, end 15-game road skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jace Peterson homered twice on a five-hit night and drove in five runs, and the Oakland Athletics ended a 15-game road losing streak with an 11-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The major league-worst A’s broke open the game late behind Peterson, whose RBI single off Pirates ace Mitch Keller put Oakland ahead 3-2 in the sixth. Peterson gave Oakland a five-run lead with a two-run homer off Chase De Jong in the eighth, then added another two-run shot off De Jong in the ninth. Pittsburgh’s six-game winning streak was snapped.

