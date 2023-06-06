PGA Tour heads north to Canada, LPGA stays in New Jersey

Rory McIlroy’s road to the U.S. Open goes through Canada. McIlroy has won the last two editions of the RBC Canadian Open. It’s the fourth-oldest national open in the world. Defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick also is in the field in Toronto. The LPGA Tour stays in New Jersey for the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Remarkably, it’s the four-year anniversary of Lexi Thompson’s last win on the LPGA Tour. She is not in the field. The European tour and Ladies European Tour are in Sweden for a mixed event in which men and women play for the same trophy and prize fund.

By The Associated Press

