Reds promoting 6-foot-5 SS prospect Elly De La Cruz for debut vs Dodgers

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are promoting 6-foot-5 shortstop Elly De La Cruz to make his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds announced Tuesday that they were calling up the 21-year-old from Triple-A, giving one of the minor league’s most enticing talents his first big league test. Baseball America ranks De La Cruz as the sport’s third-best prospect, citing a tantalizing power-speed combination that gives him huge upside. He is hitting .298 with 12 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 1.031 OPS with Triple-A Louisville this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.