Refsnyder has go-ahead RBI single in 4-run 8th, Red Sox beat Guardians 5-4
By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rob Refsnyder had the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run eighth inning and James Paxton tied his season high with nine strikeouts, giving the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Kiké Hernández drove in two runs and Masataka Yoshida had three hits for the Red Sox, who put their first six batters on base in the eighth against relievers Enyel De Los Santos and Nick Sandlin. Paxton allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, matching his longest outing since Sept. 3, 2019, with the Yankees. Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 16 opportunities.