Saints’ Thomas returns for voluntary practices, praises new QB Carr

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is participating in voluntary practices for the first time this offseason. He’s been recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him for all but the first three games of last season. That came after an ankle injury kept him out for most of 2020 and 2021. Thomas is not practicing fully but is running some routes and catching passes from Saints quarterbacks. Thomas predicts he will be full speed by training camp. His return marks his first on-field work with Derek Carr after Thomas worked to persuade the former Raiders QB to sign with New Orleans as a free agent.

