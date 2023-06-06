With the Stanley Cup Final in hot Florida and Vegas, extra care is taken to keep the ice in shape
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ice maintenance in the NHL is generally the same across the league. Technicians work to make sure the ice is the right temperature and consistency so that the puck slides smoothly and the players have the right traction. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is taking place in two of the hottest markets in the country. Making sure outside conditions don’t compromise the ice is an all-day process.