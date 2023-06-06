With the Stanley Cup Final in hot Florida and Vegas, extra care is taken to keep the ice in shape

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ice maintenance in the NHL is generally the same across the league. Technicians work to make sure the ice is the right temperature and consistency so that the puck slides smoothly and the players have the right traction. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is taking place in two of the hottest markets in the country. Making sure outside conditions don’t compromise the ice is an all-day process.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.