Yankees star Aaron Judge headed to injured list for 2nd time this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list for the second time this season after the New York Yankees star hurt his right toe making a spectacular catch at Dodger Stadium. The reigning AL MVP missed his second consecutive game Tuesday night. He met with team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and underwent testing that showed a bruise and a sprained ligament, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following his team’s 3-2 loss to the White Sox. Boone said Judge will be placed on the IL but did not give a timeline for his return. The slugger received a platelet-rich plasma injection. Boone said Judge’s toe is not fractured.

