49ers ‘ecstatic’ to have Javon Hargrave on their side to bolster pass rush

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trent Williams had seen more than enough of Javon Hargrave in San Francisco’s NFC title game loss at Philadelphia to know what kind of impact he can have as an interior pass rusher. So when the All-Pro tackle found out this offseason that Hargrave was joining the 49ers’ stellar defense, he was overjoyed about the possibilities. The Niners signed Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract this offseason to strengthen an already talented defensive front that featured Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on the edge, Arik Armstead inside and a slew of other talented pass rushers.

