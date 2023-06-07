Skip to Content
All players at Women’s World Cup to get at least $30,000 in prize money; winners to get $270,000

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 by FIFA and all 23 in the title-winning team will each get $270,000. The details confirmed Wednesday fulfils FIFA’s promise to directly reward all 732 players taking part in the tournament that starts in July in Australia and New Zealand. More than half of FIFA’s total prize fund of $110 million will be paid out to players. Players from the 16 teams exiting at the group stage will get $30,000 each.

