A’s win consecutive games, Noda homers, Harris gets 1st win, 9-5 over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Oakland Athletics won back-to-back games for just the third time season as Ryan Noda homered and reached base four times in a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Oakland’s first seven batters reached against Roansy Contreras. All seven scored to give Oakland its second road victory in less than 24 hours following a 15-game slide away from home. Seth Brown had three of the A’s season-high tying 17 hits. Jace Peterson followed up a five-hit night with two more hits, including a two-run double that helped break things open in the first.

