Bahl’s 2-hitter helps Oklahoma top Florida State, inch closer to third straight national title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw a two-hitter and struck out 10, and Oklahoma defeated Florida State 5-0 on Wednesday night to inch closer to a third consecutive national title. The top-seeded Sooners took the lead in the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series and can clinch their seventh national title on Thursday. Bahl is 4-0 at the World Series and hasn’t allowed a run in 21 2/3 innings. She helped Oklahoma push its Division I record win streak to 52 games.

