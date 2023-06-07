Brewers’ Adames returns less than 2 weeks after getting hit in head with liner while in dugout

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is returning to action less than two weeks after getting hit in the head by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout. Adames is starting at shortstop and batting second in the Brewers’ Wednesday night game with the Baltimore Orioles after getting activated earlier in the day. The Brewers made room for him by optioning second baseman Brice Turang to Triple-A Nashville. Adames was standing on the steps behind the railing of the Brewers’ dugout on May 26 when a line drive from teammate Brian Anderson struck him in the head.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.