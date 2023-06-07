Browns QB Deshaun Watson feeling confident, less burdened a year after NFL suspension
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s looking more like an elite quarterback than he did a year ago. Watson, who was suspended 11 games in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, has been impressive during the Cleveland Browns’ mandatory minicamp this week. Firing passes to a variety of receivers, Watson said he’s regained his confidence and is having fun again. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women who said he acted inappropriately during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. The Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite his legal issues.