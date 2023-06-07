Burleson homers in Cardinals’ 1-0 win over Rangers, Semien’s hitting streak ends at 25 games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alec Burleson pulled a first-pitch homer to right field in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Texas 1-0 on Wednesday night, ending Rangers infielder Marcus Semien’s hitting streak at 25 games. Semien was 0 for 4 to stop the longest streak in the major leagues this season and the longest of his career. The streak tied for the second longest in club history, behind Gabe Kapler’s 28-gamer in 2000. St. Louis also snapped a five-game losing streak and ended the surging Rangers’ five-game winning streak. Jordan Hicks (1-3) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the victory, and Ryan Helsley finished for his seventh save in 11 attempts. Jon Gray (6-2) pitched the second complete game of his career in a losing effort.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.