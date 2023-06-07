Czech police: Fiorentina fans attack West Ham supporters ahead of Europa Conference League final

PRAGUE (AP) — Police say Fiorentina fans attacked West Ham supporters in a bar in downtown Prague ahead of the Europa Conference League final. They say three West Ham fans and one police officers were injured in the incident while 16 people have been detained. Police are still investigating the incident. Thousands of West Ham and Fiorentina fans have arrived in Prague for the final of the third-tier European competition at Slavia Prague’s stadium. Both clubs are aiming to end long European trophy droughts.

