Davies earns 1st win in more than a year as NL West-leading Diamondbacks top Nationals 6-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach Davies earned his first victory in more than a year, Corbin Carroll homered and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 6-2. The surprising Diamondbacks have won eight of 10, share the National League lead in victories with Atlanta and hold a two-game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. Davies had not earned a win since May 13, 2022. Washington has lost four in a row and seven of nine to fall to a season-high 11 games under .500.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.