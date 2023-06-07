Denver Nuggets too big, too strong for Miami Heat in Game 3 of NBA Finals

MIAMI (AP) — The Denver Nuggets proved too big and tough inside for the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As a result the Western Conference champions lead the series 2-1 and are two victories away from their first title in franchise history. The Nuggets outrebounded the Heat 65-41 and outscored them 60-34 in the paint. Nikola Jokic had 18 rebounds on the defensive end alone. The Heat also had no answers for Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. on the glass.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.