Denver Nuggets too big, too strong for Miami Heat in Game 3 of NBA Finals
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — The Denver Nuggets proved too big and tough inside for the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As a result the Western Conference champions lead the series 2-1 and are two victories away from their first title in franchise history. The Nuggets outrebounded the Heat 65-41 and outscored them 60-34 in the paint. Nikola Jokic had 18 rebounds on the defensive end alone. The Heat also had no answers for Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. on the glass.