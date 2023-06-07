Falcons’ Ridder emboldened by 4-game audition entering 2023 as starting QB

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Desmond Ridder’s four-game audition as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback at the end of the 2022 season was crucial. Jake Matthews, a 10th-year left tackle, says those four games provided an important transition to the leader of a young core on offense that now also includes rookie running back Bijan Robinson. Matthews says Ridder has won players’ confidence. Falcons coach Arthur Smith says he expects Ridder to open the season as the starter. Veteran Taylor Heinicke was signed to be Ridder’s backup but has the experience to start if necessary.

